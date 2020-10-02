Bettendorf Parks & Rec and Family Museum hosting drive-in movie night

The City of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation and the Family Museum are presenting a family-friendly drive-in movie event with the screening of “Hotel Transylvania” on Saturday, October 17.

The movie will be shown on a big screen in the Family Museum parking lot and sound will be played through speakers and broadcast over the radio.

There will be a Halloween-themed backdrop that can be used to take pictures to remember the night.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 per vehicle in advance or $35 the day of the event, if spots are still available. Each car will get three parking spaces for use: one to park the vehicle, one to set up chairs and/or blankets (optional), and one for social distancing.

Guests may bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Pets are not allowed.

The rain date for the event is October 24.