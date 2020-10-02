Bettendorf Parks & Rec and Family Museum hosting drive-in movie night

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The City of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation and the Family Museum are presenting a family-friendly drive-in movie event with the screening of “Hotel Transylvania” on Saturday, October 17.

The movie will be shown on a big screen in the Family Museum parking lot and sound will be played through speakers and broadcast over the radio.

There will be a Halloween-themed backdrop that can be used to take pictures to remember the night.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 per vehicle in advance or $35 the day of the event, if spots are still available. Each car will get three parking spaces for use: one to park the vehicle, one to set up chairs and/or blankets (optional), and one for social distancing.

Guests may bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Pets are not allowed.

The rain date for the event is October 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss