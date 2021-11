Tributes to veterans took place in a variety of ways throughout the Quad Cities area and the country Thursday for Veterans Day.

City leaders and veterans in Bettendorf came out for a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

Rock Island native William Albrecht gave the keynote speech.

Albrecht was a captain in the Army during the Vietnam War and is an author.

Local 4 Photojournalist Mike Colón was there to capture the event.