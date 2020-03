Bettendorf police want your help tracking down a hit and run driver.

They’re looking for this man to see if he knows anything about an incident that happened at the Shell station on Devil’s Glen Road.

The incident happened on February 26 at around 6:47pm.

A white Ford F-150 was backing out of the Shell parking lot when it struck two cars at the gas pump. One of which struck the person pumping gas into it.

If you have any information on who this person is, call Bettendorf Police at 563-344-4015.