Bettendorf PE teacher charged with assault

A Bettendorf Physical Education teacher is behind bars after an assault Labor Day weekend.

Bettendorf Police arrested Jay Lee Fitzgerald Wednesday for domestic assault.

The affidavit obtained by Local 4 News said Fitzgerald hit his wife while driving home Sunday night.

Police said his wife got out of the car while on Highway 67 in LeClaire and Fitzgerald continued on.

The document said the wife went to a hospital where an x-ray revealed a possible broken jaw and tested for a possible concussion.

The assault is a misdemeanor charge and his wife is seeking a restraining order.

Local 4 News reached out for a comment from Bettendorf Schools but have yet to hear back.