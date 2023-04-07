A year after Moline celebrated its 150th anniversary and Bettendorf went all out on a unique ZIP Code day, the city of Bettendorf will hold a bash in early June to mark its 120th birthday.

Brothers Joseph (left) and William Bettendorf in the logo for the city of Bettendorf’s 120th Birthday Bash.

On June 5, 1903, the city of Gilbert, Iowa incorporated under a new name of “Bettendorf” after two brothers — William Bettendorf and Joseph Bettendorf — relocated their railroad car factory called the Bettendorf Company to prime riverfront property, paying only $100 for the land.

To celebrate its past, present, and future, the city will hold a 120th Birthday Bash in June 2023.

“On the heels of the success of our ZIP Code Day last May (5/27/22), we are excited to announce this citywide celebration,” Mayor Bob Gallagher said in a city release Friday. “Zip Code Day captivated our entire area, and we intend to do the same with an annual event that commemorates Bettendorf’s Birthday every June.”

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher delivers the State of the City address Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the QC Waterfront Convention Center (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Similar to ZIP Code Day (last May 27, honoring Bettendorf’s 52722), the city is encouraging businesses in Bettendorf to host their own celebratory events throughout the day on Friday, June 2, 2023 (which also happens to be “National Leave The Office Early” Day!).

Visit www.bettevents.org to share your plans with the community.

The city will be providing T-shirts, koozies, and drink coasters to those participating. As part of the festivities on June 2, the city is holding a 120th Birthday Bash at 3:30 p.m. at Faye’s Field, located near the Family Museum and the Bettendorf Public Library.

The one-hour long event will include live music, activities for kids, treats, and more. The Tangled Wood restaurant – at 3636 Tanglewood Road – is holding a music festival starting at 5 p.m. June 2, where all five breweries in Bettendorf – Crawford, Twin Span, Five Cities, Adventurous, and Nerdspeak – are re-launching the special brews they created for ZIP Code Day and returning for a Tap Takeover.

Bettendorf held its “Be Downtown” festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022 (downtownbettendorf.org).

The day after Bettendorf’s 120th Birthday Bash, the fun continues as the Downtown Bettendorf Organization holds its annual “Be Downtown” event on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

This day-long event features three separate bags tournaments, bounce houses, food trucks, and hours of live music at 15th Street Landing, located right along the riverfront with the I-74 Bridge as the backdrop.

For updates and more information, keep track of the city birthday website HERE.