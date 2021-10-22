Bettendorf Police ask public’s help to find missing man

Bettendorf Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Markeese M. Williams was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday after he left home, police say in a news release. “He made mention of trying to get a ride to Chicago,” says a post on the Bettendorf Police Facebook page.

Markeese M. Williams is 5’4,” 120 pounds, wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, a black thin Northface coat, and tan Nike Air Force Ones, police say.

The Bettendorf Police Department has taken a report and listed him as a missing person via the national reporting system, the release says.

Williams was last known to be in the area of the I-80 Truck Stop and Comfort Inn in Walcott on Thursday night.

“The family is concerned for his welfare and physical well-being due to his current mental and health condition,” the release says.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Williams’ mother, Alisa Williams, at 563-200-5230, or a local law enforcement agency.