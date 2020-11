Beginning Monday through Dec. 11, donation barrels will be in the lobby of the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St., for the Police Toy Drive.

The lobby is open from 8 a.m., until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. All donated toys will benefit children of local active and inactive military families in need through Operation Toy Soldier.

Toys should be new and do not need to be wrapped.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Pack-a-Police Car (and Fire Truck) Toy Drive has been canceled.