The Bettendorf Police Department and CASI present the 2022 Senior Tree, benefiting seniors in need. The Senior Tree is at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St.

After picking an ornament from the tree, buy the gift(s) for a local senior and return them to the police department with the ornament. The packages should not be wrapped (they can be delivered in a gift bag.)

Drop off gifts, with the ornament, to the Bettendorf Police Department by Dec. 6. Gifts will be delivered before Christmas, a news release says.

“For many of our local seniors, the gifts from this program will be the only presents they receive this holiday season,” Bettendorf Police say in a news release.