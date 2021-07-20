Bettendorf police chief: Lock vehicles, garages to prevent thefts, burglaries

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball warns vehicle owners to lock their cars and garages at al times after a rash of vehicle and garage burglaries and vehicle thefts.

“I am just sending this out as a strong reminder to please be vigilant and to lock your vehicles up at all times, not leave anything of value in plain view, and keep your garage doors closed when it is practical or if open keep your garage in view,” Kimball said in the message to city employees and leaders.

“We have seen a rise in the last few weeks with the number of incidents even during daylight hours of juveniles driving stolen vehicles driving around town looking to commit vehicle burglaries, garage burglaries and stealing vehicles,” Kimball said. “They are becoming more brazen and confrontational. If you see anything suspicious please call 911 right away.”

Click here for a video too see one incident. “In this case the Bettendorf homeowner came out and confronted them and luckily they ran off,” he said.

The Bettendorf Police Department took several reports of juveniles entering vehicles and open garages over the weekend during daylight evening hours, Crime Prevention Sgt. Jeff Nelson said. At least one vehicle was reported stolen during these incidents, but has already been recovered in Davenport.

“Please lock your vehicles and make sure your garage doors are closed and locked,” Nelson said. Suspects in these last several stolen vehicle incidents have gone into unlocked or open garages.”