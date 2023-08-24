The Bettendorf Police Department is helping groups in the city become more aware of their chances of becoming targets of violence.

Places of worship, learning and conducting business are increasingly becoming targets of violence. To help residents be aware of this danger, the Bettendorf Police Department is co-sponsoring a ‘Safe Places’ course at the Bettendorf Public Library on Thursday, September 28th from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The course is geared towards leaders and staff of churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, daycares, preschools and businesses of all sizes. Registration is $50 per person and is due by Thursday, August 31st. To register for the course, click here. The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Dr. Richard Johnson of the Dolan Consulting Group will present the ‘Safe Places’ course. The course offers practical information to help protect buildings and reduce the number of victims. The information provided in this course will give attendees the tools they need to improve the safety and security of their places of worship, learning or conducting business.

Dr. Johnson is a trainer and researcher with decades of experience teaching, conducting research and training on topics related to criminal justice and law enforcement. Dr. Johnson holds advanced degrees in criminology and criminal justice. He has served as an Indiana State Trooper, a criminal investigator with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and an intensive probationary officer. Dr. Johnson is also a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, as well as U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

For more information or to register, click here.