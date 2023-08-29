The Bettendorf Police Department is helping local women get necessary mammograms with their annual fundraiser for local hospitals.

This year’s campaign features a new department patch for sale. The patch commemorates the new I-74 bridge and proceeds go to Genesis and Unity Health Point – Trinity’s voucher program to help women obtain mammograms.

The patches are $10 and may be purchased at the Bettendorf Police Department,1609 State Street, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Bettendorf officers will wear these patches during October. The fundraiser is only going on for two weeks, so items can be shipped in time to be worn in October, also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tshirts, hoodies and other fundraising items are for sale here.