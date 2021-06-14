Bettendorf police are cracking down this summer.
Giving citations to those out and about for bike rides.
Kids who follow safety guidelines while riding their bikes this summer may be pulled over and given a ticket.
It’s a reward for positive behavior.
Local 4’s Sierra Krug went along with police to see how the program bridges the gap between officers and residents of the community, watch the video above to hear more.
Bettendorf Police give ice cream citations
Bettendorf police are cracking down this summer.