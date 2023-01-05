On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive in reference to a report of a person being shot.

Towne Pointe Drive is near Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, east of Devils Glen Road.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a 20-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound and immediately started providing medical attention, according to a city release Thursday. The victim was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported. This does not appear to be a random act of violence and the public is not at risk, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4017 or contact QC Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.