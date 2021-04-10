Bettendorf Police: Iowa man jailed as suspect in sexual abuse of girl, 7

A 31-year-old Clarion, Iowa, man was behind bars Saturday after police say he sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.

Anthony Welter, who faces a second-degree sexual-abuse felony charge, was being held Saturday on $150,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Bettendorf police were called to the 1100 block of Hall Street, Bettendorf, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile, an arrest affidavit says.

Welter “was found to have performed a sex act on a 7-year-old female,” police say in the affidavit.

Welter is scheduled to appear Tuesday and again April 21 in Scott County Court.