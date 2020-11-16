Bettendorf police: Milwaukee man had car stolen from North Dakota

A Milwaukee man was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail after police say he had a new car reported stolen in North Dakota.

Reginald Allen, 34, faces a first-degree theft felony charge and was being held on $10,000 bond.

The arrest affidavit says shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday Bettendorf police were notified by On Star about a stolen vehicle at the Courtyard by Marriott, 895 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf.

Officers found a white 2020 Toyota Camry listed as stolen out of Bismarck, N. D. and owned by Hertz Rent-a-Car.

Officers did a plain-view search and found items for Allen, who had a room at the hotel. He admitted to possession the car but said it was a “misunderstanding” and he would contact Hertz.

He refused to open the door for police, who had to obtain a key to get into the room.

Allen declined to speak with officers about the vehicle. He was the lone occupant of the room and had the car key, and admitted he had a large amount of personal property in the car, which is valued at $24,425.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 24 in Scott County Court.