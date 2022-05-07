The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public to avoid downtown between 14th Street and 18th Street because of a police presence in the area around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

An Emergency Response Unit was called out, along with various agencies. The city did not have any further information later Saturday.

Bettendorf Police in tactical gear respond to home in the area of 17th and Grant streets Saturday morning, May 7, 2022 (photo by Eric Olsen).

Local 4 News spoke with a woman who owns the home at 17th and Grant streets, to which police responded. She said she was told a man who was involved in some type of crash is inside the home, but doesn’t live there. Her tenant was not home. Several police officers were out in tactical gear.

Bettendorf police take a man into custody around noon Saturday, May 7, 2022 (photo by Eric Olsen).

