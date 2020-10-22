Bettendorf Police: Suspect spray-painted stolen car, used plates from another vehicle

A Davenport man who police say painted a stolen car a different color and misused registration plates was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail.

Scott Williams, 47, faces felony charges of second-degree theft and an interstate detainer, along with misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of registration, having no driver’s license and having no insurance and fifth-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit:

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, Williams was driving a gray car with Iowa license plates registered to a red Kia Optima when Bettendorf police stopped him for a traffic violation at 26th and Oak streets.

The car turned out to be a red Plymouth Neon that recently had been spray-painted over with gray spray paint, which still smelled fresh.

The car was reported stolen out of Rock Island County.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Williams admitted he had stolen the license plates off the vehicle they were registered to so he would appear to have registration.

His girlfriend said Williams received the vehicle from a man in payment for a washer and dryer.

Williams, who said he was working on the vehicle for the person who gave it to him, said he is on parole in Illinois. Williams has a revoked Illinois driver’s license and has no vehicle insurance.

He waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Nov. 19.