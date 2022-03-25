The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2022, are eligible to participate.

Funding to place children four years old and up in local preschool programs is provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.

Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time.

Local participating preschools within the district include:

Preschool classrooms will also be provided by the Bettendorf Community School District at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the school district’s preschool classes.

For more information, or to request an application, contact Joyce Meyer by phone at 563-359-3681 or email at jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

Applications can also be downloaded and printed here.