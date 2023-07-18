A professional speaker from Bettendorf has earned the highest designation in his industry.

Dustin E. James has earned the CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) designation from the National Speakers Association® (NSA)-Minneapolis, MN. The group is the foremost organization for the professional speaking industry and has been the speaking profession’s international measure of speaking experience and skill for over 40 years. The CSP designation is given to accomplished professional speakers who have met strict criteria, including documented proficiency over a minimum of five years and positive evaluations from their clients. Award nominees must be evaluated and affirmed through a peer-review process.

“I would like to thank all my clients who have invested and believed in me, helping their teams and employees,” said James, CEO of Moments Leadership in Bettendorf. “I love to bring creative content, motivation, and professional storytelling to every event. Earning my CSP is a great honor and just another step in growing my speaking business.”

James is among 36 professionals to earn the CSP in the class of 2023 and was honored during the NSA’s summer conference, “Influence,” in a ceremony on July 15th, in Orlando. “The CSP designation is the highest earned designation in the speaking profession and is incredibly difficult but rewarding to receive,” said NSA President and CEO Jaime Nolan, CAE. “Earning this designation means a speaker has demonstrated extraordinary platform skills, expertise, eloquence, and ethics. I am honored to recognize our new CSPs and extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them on this incredible accomplishment.” Fewer than 17% speakers in the world receive this designation.

James is the CEO of Moments Leadership. He has given presentations to over 500,000 individuals both in-person and virtually throughout the U.S. He has been named a Top Performer in four industries and is a TEDx Speaker.

For more information on the CSP designation, click here. To learn more about James, click here.