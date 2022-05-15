Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, a news release says.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-serve basis, at Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf.

Days will be June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, and July 25-29.

Breakfast will be 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, noon until 12:45 p.m.