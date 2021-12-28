Bettendorf Public Library highlights two local musicians for virtual concert

A virtual concert with area musicians Tray Rangel and Nervous Neal Smith will be available all through January as part of Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch program (Troy Rangel Music and soundcloud.com/nervous-neal-smith)

The Bettendorf Public Library is giving you a taste of local music with its Brown Bag Lunch program.

The music of local musicians Troy Rangel and Neal Smith will be available through the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel all throughout January. Troy Rangel started playing professionally at age 14 and has been playing for over 40 years. He recently released an album influenced by early instrumental rock bands like The Ventures and The Champs. He will perform songs for that album, accompanied by saxophonist Nervous Neal Smith. Original songs by both artists will be featured.

A link to the concert will also be available here, No registration is required to view this free event, which is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. For more information, click here.