Bettendorf Public Library invites you to get Craft-Tea!

Crafters ages 16 and up are welcome to a fun evening of crafting and tea at the Bettendorf Public Library!

Bring your own crafts and socialize at the next monthly Craft-Tea December 28. Not currently working on a craft project? No problem! Colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies will be available, along with the tea.

Craft-Tea is Tuesday, December 28, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. No registration is required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. For more information, click here.