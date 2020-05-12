Bettendorf Public Library offering curbside book pick up

People in Bettendorf can get ready for a reading refresh as the Bettendorf Public Library is rolling out curbside pickup service.

The library itself is still closed, but many of its services can be enjoyed online.

Staff at the library want to make it easier to read new books while we continue to social distance.

Starting Monday, you can place requests online at the library’s website to hold up to 10 books. Or you can call the library at (563) 344-4175 to reserve material.

Sue Mannix, Bettendorf Public Library Director says, “Libraries are the hub of their communities, and it is difficult for the residents when the access to the physical materials aren’t available. We have a robust catalog on online digital resources that our patrons have been able to access throughout the closure period. Obviously as soon as we are at all able to start that curbside pickup again. That gives patrons the opportunity to have the physical items available to them.”

For more information you can visit the library’s website.