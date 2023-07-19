Both the Bettendorf Public Library and the Clinton Public Library have achieved state accreditation from the State Library of Iowa again.

“The Bettendorf Public Library is thrilled to have once again received a Tier 3 accreditation status, which recognizes the commitment made by our Staff and Board of Trustees in providing excellent library services and programs to our community every day,” said Jillian Aschliman, Bettendorf Public Library Director.

“The Director and Board of Trustees of the Bettendorf Public Library and the City of Bettendorf are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said Michael Scott, State Librarian.

“The director and board of trustees of the Clinton Public Library and the city of Clinton are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” Scott said.

The accreditation status for both libraries began on July 1, 2023 and is valid through June 30, 2026. Of Iowa’s 543 public libraries, 414 are accredited, including the Bettendorf and Clinton Public Libraries. Libraries become accredited for responding to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in all areas of library operations, including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access and facilities. These libraries receive a higher rate of compensation from the State Library’s Enrich Iowa Program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation.

For more information on the State Library’s Accreditation Program and to view the Public Library Standards, click here.

The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. For more information, click here or call (563) 344-4175.

The Clinton Public Library is located at 306 Eighth Avenue South. For more information, click here or call (563) 242-8441.

For more information on the State Library of Iowa, click here.