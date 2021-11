The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up spots for volunteers willing to share what they love about the library within their influence and/or social media circles as acting BPL Ambassadors.

Ambassadors will receive exclusive backstage previews to new library offerings, including the new second-floor makerspace at the Bettendorf Public Library. Those interested in becoming an ambassador can sign up here.

For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4179.