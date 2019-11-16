Bettendorf Public Library to be closed Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 19, the Bettendorf Public Library will be closed for a staff in-service.

Patrons will still be able to return materials to the 24/7 drop box, located on the back side of the building at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Normal library hours will resume 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 20.

Cardholders are invited to access the library’s collection of online books, audiobooks, music and magazines through the facility’s website.

For more information about the Bettendorf Public Library, visit their website or call 563-344-4175.