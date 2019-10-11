Bettendorf Public Library to host ‘Women in Islam’ discussion

On Monday, October 14, the Bettendorf Public Library will host a special discussion called “Women in Islam,” led by Dr. Lisa Killinger.

Local 4’s Jim Niedelman sat down with Dr. Killinger today to talk a little more about the importance of the upcoming event.

“Islam is certainly one of the most misunderstood faiths in the world, and there are many misconceptions about the status and role of women in this faith,” said Dr. Killinger. “This session will allow attendees to hear from women ‘on the inside’ who live as Muslim women in America. We hope to dispel some of the rumors and stereotypes commonly perpetuated by social media and the popular press.”

Dr. Killinger touched on her own experiences talking with other Muslim women around the world about their Islam faith.

“When I traveled to Pakistan, I asked about how much Islam influences people’s actions and behaviors in their day-to-day lives,” said Dr. Kissinger. “Everyone answered similarly, ‘People choose to practice their culture over their religion, Islam. It is so sad!'”

Dr. Killinger also explained how wearing a scarf to cover her hair is a symbol of bravery rather than oppression.

“When a woman chooses to navigate their life in a more humble, modest dress, it resets their priorities on deeper things than physical beauty.”

Those interested in more information about the “Women in Islam” discussion may contact the Bettendorf Public Library at 563-344-4175.