Bettendorf resident fighting for property tax assessment change

A Bettendorf man is fighting for change after he’s unhappy with his property tax assessment and says he will continue to fight as long as he can.

Martin Myers has lived in Bettendorf for four years.

A hail storm damaged his roof last April. Myers said his assessment went up almost $25,000 after having it repaired.

“I have not had this large of an assessment on this home the whole time I’ve lived there, actually I’ve never had that large of an assessment on any home that I’ve lived in and it was just a really big surprise or shock to see that,” he said.

Tom McManus, the Scott County Assessor, gave three factors involved in this increased assessment.

One reason is because the house has been under assessed the past few years. Also, the housing market has “increased greatly since the sale.” Finally, the value did increase because the owner replaced the roof and siding last year.

Myers said his second appeal is coming up in Mid-August, but whether it goes to court might not be decided until next year.

If you feel you have an unfair assessment, you can contact the Scott County Assessor’s Office for what options you have.