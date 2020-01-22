Bettendorf resident offers to buy Rock Island County Courthouse for $500,000

The Rock Island County Courthouse has been in a state of flux for awhile. There have been talks of using $1.6 million to demolish the building and use it as a green space.

There are residents who are willing to buy the building. Joe Lemon made a $500,000 offer with the agreement to spend an addition $8 million to refurbish the building. He presented his offer to the board tonight and is willing to negotiate.

Local Four reached out to County Board Chair, Richard Brunk and he said the County has its reasons for keeping the property.