Bettendorf responds to alleged recruiting violations, says investigation concluded in June

We’re learning more Friday in a Local 4 News investigation into allegations that a Moline teacher and Bettendorf coach and another coach illegally recruited two Moline athletes.

Bettendorf returned our FOIA request with a copy of varsity football assistant coach Kevin Freking’s resignation letter and the following statement from Bettendorf Community Schools Superintendent Michael Raso:

“In June 2019, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) notified Bettendorf High School of the complaint filed by the Moline-Coal Valley School District regarding the Bettendorf football program. Bettendorf immediately investigated the matter. Bettendorf’s investigation concluded in June and it responded as it believed appropriate. Bettendorf notes the IHSAA was satisfied with the way Bettendorf handled the complaint. No sanctions were imposed nor did IHSAA contact Bettendorf further about the matter.”

Bettendorf didn’t specify the response they took.

Freking was listed by Moline’s complaint to the IHSAA as the coach who asked Bettendorf girls to flirt with potential Moline recruits.

The report adds that information was confirmed by at least three different Moline football coaches.

Our report on Thursday included Freking’s name in the documents, where he was listed in the Moline investigation’s list of “recruitment violations” and a text message received by a Moline coach saying, “My girlfriend over there was asked by Freking along with 2 other girls to flirt with [redacted name of Moline player] when he was there and give him their numbers I guess.” Another Moline coach “corroborated this claim through a former Bettendorf football player.”

Freking’s resignation letter was dated June 26, 2019.

The investigation document Moline High School submitted to the IHSAA said, the initial allegation was against teacher and coach Dan Byrne for possible violations of recruiting rules.

Byrne is also said to have organized a visit to Bettendorf High School for a student and his parents and was present when another Bettendorf football coach provided a tour.

Moline writes in the report that the two students Byrne are said to have attempted to recruit were not in his classes.