Bettendorf retirement community identifies COVID-19 outbreak

Iowa Masonic Health Facilities has identified a coronavirus outbreak in the facility per Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

Iowa Masonic says they have been following directives from the Centers of Disease Control, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and local and state health departments since early March related to the spread of coronavirus and measures to be taken.

They are now working with local and state health departments to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

