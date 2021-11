A road in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to a “large water main break” that occurred Sunday in the 2900 block of 18th Street.

The following statement was issued by the City of Bettendorf around 1 p.m.:

“Effective immediately, 18th Street will be closed from Spruce Hills Drive to Tech Drive to allow Iowa American Water Company to make the necessary repairs.”

The City advises people to avoid this area, if possible.