Bettendorf Rotary needs 200 more blankets for “Acre of Warmth”

Nancy and Neil Russell of Davenport made 95 hand-made quilts to donate to the Bettendorf Rotary blanket drive.

Bettendorf Rotary members are determined to reach their goal of 800 blankets for their “Acre of Warmth” promotion, to serve the local homeless population. The event will end on Monday, Nov. 1 and they still need 200 blankets to cover an acre.

One couple from Davenport, Nancy and Neil Russell, made 95 hand-made quilts to donate to the drive. Quad Citizens are encouraged to drop off new or gently used blankets at the following Bettendorf locations:

K & K Hardware, 1818 Grant Street

Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive

Duck Creek Tire & Service, 4000 Middle Road

Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State Street

Ace Auto Doctor, 2226 State Street

AAA, 2281 Falcon Avenue

Cash donations are also welcome and can be sent to Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive, PO Box 133, Bettendorf, IA 52722. Businesses are also encouraged to do a blanket drive with their employees.

For more information or to see the warehouse with blankets, call Joe Campion, 563-343-7861.