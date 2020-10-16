Bettendorf Rotary seeks grant applicants

The Bettendorf Rotary Club’s Charitable Giving Fund seeks applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified Quad-City non-profit organizations. The application deadline has been extended to Nov. 1, a news release says.

Bettendorf Rotary’s Charitable Giving Fund accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs.

“Even though we are a Bettendorf club, we actively consider requests from qualified organizations throughout the Quad-City community,” said Jeff Hassel, a member of the granting committee.

Bettendorf Rotary had generated funds for philanthropies primarily from its LobsterFest, which was held in June for the past 13 years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled this year. Instead, the club will carry out a number of smaller fundraising activities through the fall.

Local not-for-profit organizations have received more than $250,000 in grants from LobsterFest, which the group hopes to resume in 2021.

To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form at http://www.bettendorfrotary.com/.

Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families, or for sectarian purposes.