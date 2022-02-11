The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is celebrating the distribution of grant funds to 21 area organizations at a special meeting on Feb. 16, 2022 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.

The luncheon meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. and representatives from each organization will attend to accept their check.

“This meeting is the most important one of our year,” Larry Thein, the Bettendorf’s club president, said in a Friday release. “Our club does a lot for our community in many different ways, but being able to distribute nearly $40,000 to area organizations who are helping people throughout our region is so exciting and gratifying. Thanks to the many who support our fundraising efforts, our club is making a tremendous difference in people’s lives.”

The recipient groups are:

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

Children’s Therapy Center

Dress For Success Quad Cities

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities

Handicapped Development Center

HAVlife

Humility Homes and Services, Inc.

Lead(h)er

LivWell Cares (Compassionate Advocacy & Resources for Every Senior)

Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

NAMI GMV (National Alliance of Mental Illness, Great Mississippi Valley Chapter)

One Eighty

Our Lady of the River Church

Pregnancy Resources

Project 15:12 Love One Another

Quad City Arts

Safer Foundation

STEAM on Wheels

Unity House of Davenport

Funds to make these grants possible were raised during the year through the Bettendorf Rotary’s fundraising events, including “Lobster Rock ‘n Roll.” Local not-for-profit organizations will be able to further their missions, thanks to the generous support of sponsors, donors, and attendees of the club’s annual fundraising activities.

The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered in 1957. With about 100 members, the club lives the Rotary motto – “Service above Self” – by funding and participating in projects locally, nationally and internationally. To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit www.bettendorfrotary.com.