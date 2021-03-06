Bettendorf school awarded for registering 90% of its eligible student body to vote

A school in Bettendorf is being recognized for its efforts in getting students registered to vote.

Rivermont Collegiate got a visit from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday during a trophy presentation.

The school received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, which goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote.

“Congratulations to Rivermont Collegiate for earning this prestigious award by getting students engaged in the electoral process,” said Secretary of State Pate. “It shows a lot of dedication by the students, their teachers and school leadership to register 90% of eligible students. I encourage all Iowa high schools to take an active role in helping their students become voters.”

Rivermont Collegiate senior Matthew Simmons says he is now looking forward to casting his vote in the next election.

“Now that I’m turning 18 in a week or two, it’s crazy to think that now, it’s something that’s really important,” said Simmons. “And I think, in order to make the democracy successful, people really need to vote and be involved.”

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing women’s right to vote.

A total of 18 Iowa schools registered at least 90% of eligible students to vote during the 2019-2020 school year.

Rivermont Collegiate is the first school in the state to qualify for the award this year, and the first to qualify for the award twice.

“At Rivermont, we are invested in preparing our students to be thoughtful citizens who use their gifts to create positive change in their local, national and global communities,” said Collin Lawrence, the school’s Director of Student & Residential Life. “We are honored to be awarded the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the second year in a row and appreciate the efforts of Secretary of State Pate and his office in engaging our students and other youth of the state of Iowa in the process of civic participation. Voting is one of the most powerful ways for citizens to make their voices heard. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders.”

Schools interested in competing for the award have until April 16 to sign up here.