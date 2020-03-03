Bettendorf School Board meeting sees large group of concerned parents and new interim superintendent

A busy meeting for the Bettendorf Community School District saw concerned parents and the announcement of a new interim superintendent.

About 30 people marched from the Bettendorf Middle School to the school board meeting to voice their concerns over safety within the school district.

Two parents spoke at the meeting. They told the board they don’t feel safe sending their children to school.

One parent said her child’s car was stolen while at a Bettendorf school property.

The other said her then seven-year old child was inappropriately touched by another student.

Those complains come after other parents have brought their own stories forwarding claiming their children were victims of some form of violence within Bettendorf.

The School Board during this meeting also approved the appointment of Jim Spelhaug as the district’s interim superintendent.

Spelhaug spent 15 years as the superintendent for the Pleasant Valley School District until he retired last year.

He’ll hold the job until the job until the board hires a permanent replacement. The temporary spot needed to be filled after former superintendent Mike Raso took a leave of absence to cover the rest of his contract.

Spelhaug addressed parents’ concerns tonight and says he wants to form a safety advisory committee. He also said he would be calling the parents who spoke up during the meeting to discuss their situations directly with them.

The school board already narrowed the list of candidates for superintendent to two finalists. They are Michelle Morse who is an assistant superintendent in Valencia, California and Robert Callaghan who is the district superintendent in Newton, Iowa.