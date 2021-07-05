Bettendorf School Board seeks candidates to fill three open positions

The Iowa Association of School Boards and Bettendorf Community School District seek candidates to consider running in the Nov. 2 school board election.

Three positions in the seven-member Bettendorf Board of Education will be up for election this November.

Nominations for open seats can be filed between August 23 and September 16. See all key dates and deadlines here. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay.

Nomination papers for school board seats are available on the district website and from the Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf. Candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 50 qualified electors of the district.

For more information on board service, campaign finance disclosure law, conflict of interest, key dates and candidate education, visit here