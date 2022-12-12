The Bettendorf Community School District invites the public to a facilities master planning Community Learning and Listening Forum on Monday, December 12 at Bettendorf Middle School, 2300 Middle Road. A board-appointed committee of parents, staff and community members have been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs and plan for the future.

(bettendorf.k12.ia.us)

Members of the public can tour Bettendorf Middle School from 5-6 p.m. District administrators and OPN architects will give 15-minute presentations on the process overview, existing facilities, master planning options and financing for the facility projects from 6-8 p.m. The committee wants to get thoughts and insight from all participants about planning options and potential facility projects.