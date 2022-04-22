At the April 14 meeting of the Bettendorf Board of Education, directors approved the 2022-2023 property tax levy rate of $12.39 per $1,000 taxable valuation, a 47-cent decrease per $1,000 taxable valuation compared to the 2021-2022 rate of $12.86.

That will mean a savings of $70.50 on the school district portion of a tax bill on a $150,000 home.

The Bettendorf district “works diligently to manage the overall levy rate and remain a good steward of taxpayer dollars to provide needed resources with the smallest tax burden possible on the community,” according to a Friday release from the school district.