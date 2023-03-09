Voters in Bettendorf rejected a $69 million general obligation bond on Tuesday 59% to 41%. The bond proposed a property tax increase of up to $2.70 to fund infrastructure improvements at several schools, including Bettendorf High School and Bettendorf Middle School. Dr. Michelle Morse, Superintendent of the Bettendorf Community School District, was pleased with the community turnout even as the district works to figure out its next steps.

“I just actually want to start with thanking our community for meeting with us at our different forums and our different events where we could answer questions and provide information,” said Dr. Morse. “I will be working with our director of operations, Mr. Pratt, and our board of directors to step back, take a look at our five-year deferred maintenance plan, update as necessary and work through those projects as we have the resources to do so.”

Even though the bond didn’t pass, there’s still funding for improvements in the district. “We always have our plant and equipment levy or PPEL levy that helps fund our operations budget as well as our technology budget. We don’t expend 100% of that budget each year and so that becomes some reserves for the district,” said Dr. Morse. “We also have through the one-cent sales tax or the SAVE revenues, there’s money that right now is funding the building of Mark Twain and Grant Wood elementary schools that the board did in around 2016 and 2018. Prior to even doing our 10-year facility master plan, we had a five-year deferred maintenance plan that gets updated annually for things such as roof repairs or if we need new HVAC systems or carpet replacement you know, those kinds of bare-bones deferred maintenance projects to keep buildings dry, safe and warm. We’ll reflect on those projects, what’s on that list to be done and then look at those PPEL resources or even some possible SAVE dollars and then use that funding to help us get those projects accomplished but they won’t be the extensive work that we had hoped to do if the bond should have passed but we’ll make sure the buildings continue to be physically safe for students to be there.”

Extensive improvements had been planned for several schools in the district, including demolishing and rebuilding Bettendorf Middle School, but since the bond failed, the plans have changed. “Those will have to be on hold at this moment. We had told our community that about $69.2 million could be raised through the bond, through the general obligation bond but we had about $98 million worth of work identified and so that remaining 20% was going to come from SAVE and PPEL dollars but those dollars and the SAVE budget don’t open up until fiscal year ‘29 because we’re still paying the debt for Grant Wood and Mark Twain. Over the next three to five years, there should be some money that would open up. That would potentially open up $20 to $40 million so we’ll have to really step back with the board and reflect on what projects could be accomplished with those dollars. Some of that could change, the market today would yield that but three to five years from now I don’t know what our economic market would be when you go to sell bonds. I think overall right now it’s just reflecting on our deferred maintenance plan that we had in place before we even developed our 10-year facility master plan. What are those key projects that we have the resources to do that need to be done and we’ll just continue to work as a team to ensure our facilities are accessible to our students.”

The bond can be brought before voters again, but the district must wait six months and a day to put it to a vote. Dr. Morse says that idea hasn’t been discussed with the board and it’s too early to tell if they plan to do so. Even though the bond didn’t pass, she’s grateful for the turnout. “I want to say thank you, thank you for coming out to vote. There was a solid turnout in terms of that and while the outcome was not what our students and our families and our district had hoped for, we’re appreciative of their engagement through the process. We’re appreciative of the questions that were asked and the concerns that were raised and the ability to provide information and education to our community. We just want them to know that we will continue to work with our board of directors to make sure that we continue to do the maintenance and the upkeep on our buildings to keep them warm, dry, safe and accessible to our students.”