Bettendorf searching for burglar after 3 homes hit

The Bettendorf Police Department is asking for the public’s help with residential burglaries that occurred in early this morning.

Officers were dispatched to five residences in the Deerbrook addition in regards to burglaries or attempted burglaries.

Police say it appears that three residences were entered where items were taken in the 3600 block of Deerbrook Drive, the 3700 block of Deerbrook Drive and the 3800 block of Brookwood Lane.

Also, police say two attempted burglaries occurred in the 1400 block of Antler Court and the 1400 block of White Tail Drive, but no entry was made.

These all occurred when the residents were present in their homes sleeping. It was only after they woke up and came downstairs in the morning did they discover and realize that something had occurred.

Entry was gained through ground level windows that were not secured or latched and/or slightly ajar, making it obvious they were not secured. In these cases if there was a screen, the screen was either cut or removed.

Two security videos of the possible suspect were provided by police. You can watch those below.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.