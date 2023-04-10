The City of Bettendorf is looking for nominees for their 2023 4th of July parade grand marshal. The parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4, starting at 10 a.m.

Nominees must have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the city. Contributions could be of any type, including personal achievements such as athletics or through civic or social services, humanitarianism or the arts. Nominees must be a current resident, long-time past resident or have brought distinction to Bettendorf and be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on July 4. People who have previously been nominated but not selected may be nominated again.

To nominate a person, send their name, contact information, and a short biography to:

Lauran Haldeman

Bettendorf City Hall

1609 State Street

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Nominations can be emailed to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org. The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 5.