The City of Bettendorf has announced that General Constructors, Inc. (GCI) of Bettendorf has been chosen out of three bidders to construct a large component of The Landing – a state-of-the-art aquatic facility – at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Bettendorf City Council unanimously approved a contract awarding GCI as the general contractor of this $18 million construction project, which will occur in two phases.

“This is a fantastic day for the City of Bettendorf and the families we serve,” said Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. “I could not be happier with the progress made by our team, the collaboration that has been forged with the YMCA, and the vigilance shown to keep this project on budget. Bettendorf Middle Pool was a true hot spot for many of us kids as we grew up here in Bettendorf. Now, the next generation of kids and families are going to have the new state-of-the-art facility they deserve.”

“We have done yeoman’s work to build this partnership with the YMCA and the financial commitments made by our community partners cannot be understated,” said Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf city administrator. “We are so grateful for the financial support shown to The Landing by the YMCA, the Scott County Regional Authority, the Regional Development Authority, the Bechtel Trust, and Scott County. Without them, this project would not be possible. We continue to seek support for The Landing to put this project over the finish line, but we are in great shape and I can’t thank the team here at the City of Bettendorf enough for the work that has been done.”

“The Landing is going to be a phenomenal facility for Bettendorf and the Quad Cities,” said Kim Kidwell, Bettendorf culture and recreation director. “This would not be possible without the partnership with the YMCA, which has been a smooth collaboration from the start.”

“This is a great collaboration that will serve the entire community,” said Brad Martell, YMCA CEO.

The city and YMCA have jointly agreed to build the aquatic facility piece of The Landing in two phases to ensure the project can be successfully completed within the established budget while maintaining all the amenities that were presented to the community:

The 12,500-square-foot activity pool includes a zero-depth entry with spray feature, ninja-style ropes course, lap lanes, and a diving well with two diving boards and two climbing walls.

“Our biggest priority is to make sure our community doesn’t go another year without a pool,” said Brent Morlok, Bettendorf city engineer. “This new pool is 30% larger than the existing pool without all the other amenities, so it will be an exciting day when it opens in May 2024.”