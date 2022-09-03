Now is the time to register for the Bettendorf Halloween Parade, and to make your calendars for a City Hall Trick or Treat for little kids.

On Friday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall will be decorated and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. There is no charge for this event. Bettendorf City Hall is at 1609 State Street.

The 2022 Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.

Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1609 State Street or you can register here – keyword Parade.

Questions concerning the parade should be directed to Kim Radcliff at 563-344-4011.

Bettendorf’s Trick or Treat is Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7:30 p.m.