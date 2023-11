Bettendorf is working its way toward adopting a new comprehensive land use plan.

The City hosted an open house at the Riverfront Convention Center to show some of the ideas and feedback so far. Bettendorf has grown by about 17% over the past 10 years. The plan will set guidelines for zoning and development.

The City of Bettendorf is currently working under a plan from 2017, and city leaders hope to have a new plan adopted in early 2024.