UPDATE 4:01 p.m.: On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at approximately 12:37 p.m., emergency responders got a a call of a vehicle that drove into the north side of Williamsburg Apartments, 2950 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that there were two occupants in the vehicle that were related, a father and son. The vehicle was a Grey 2009 Toyota Camry. The driver was the father, age 72, from Clinton, and the son, who was the passenger, was identified as Anton R. Kunavich, 35, from Bettendorf.

The investigation determined that Anton Kunavich had been assaulting his father for some time while he was driving on city streets and this was called in by a witness, according to a city release. While approaching Hawthorne Drive, the father then drove into the parking lot of the apartment complex while still being assaulted.

Due to his son Anton continuing to assault him while he was driving, it caused him to accelerate and lose control of the vehicle crashing into a lower-level apartment, the release said.

Anton Kunavich, age 35, was arrested at the scene for Assault with Injury and transported to the Scott County Jail. No one sustained any notable injuries from the accident and the apartment that the vehicle drove into was unoccupied at the time.

It appears that the vehicle is totaled and that an initial estimate of damages to the apartment building were $75,000. Bettendorf Fire Department also responded along with a City of Bettendorf building inspector to evaluate the structural integrity and safety of the building.

EARLIER: Bettendorf emergency crews responded to a car that crashed through an apartment building early Wednesday afternoon at 2950 Hawthorne Drive.

This is a developing story. Local 4 will provide more updates as information becomes available.