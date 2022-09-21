Bettendorf High School’s Speech and Debate Team has earned membership into the NSDA’s (National Speech and Debate Association) 100 Club for the 2021-2022 school year. In addition, senior Max Rantilla has earned the Academic All-American award from the NSDA.

To attain membership in the prestigious 100 Club, students earn Honor Society points and degrees based on competition, leadership and service activities which contribute to a school’s strength points. The Bettendorf chapter earned 100 or more strength points for the 2021-2022 school year. This Club Award is noteworthy because it demonstrates outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills, including communication, research, listening, writing, and organization. “The hard work you have invested to achieve this distinction will pay dividends for years to come,” said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the NSDA. “I encourage you to build upon this momentum to ensure that even more students are empowered to become engaged citizens, skilled professionals and honorable leaders in our global society.”

The Bettendorf Speech and Debate Team is also celebrating an individual accomplishment by senior member Max Rantilla for being selected for the Academic All-American award. This honor recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction (750 points), completed at least five semesters of high school, demonstrated outstanding character and leadership and earned a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent. This remarkable accomplishment places Max among the top one percent of all student members nationwide.

The Bettendorf High School Speech and Debate Team was founded on April 18th, 1968 and has been a member of the NSDA since its beginning. The NSDA is the oldest and largest interscholastic forensic organization in the world, with more than 120,000 high school and middle school students, representing nearly 3,000 high school and middle schools.