Bettendorf sports complex to reopen Saturday

After eight-weeks of closure, the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf will reopen Saturday.

With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ announcement today that Scott County restrictions have been loosened, leaders at the complex were putting a plan together to open the doors and welcome the public back.

“We have missed all the activity we usually have inside and out of our building, and we look forward to safely welcoming everyone back,” said Dave Stow, CEO of the complex.

To keep visitors safe, the complex is taking several precautionary measures, including: