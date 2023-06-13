National History Day (NHD) and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History have announced that 48 student-produced exhibits – including one from Bettendorf – will be featured in a live showcase at the museum on Flag Day, June 14, a news release says.

The exhibits were created by middle- and high-school students competing in the 2023 NHD National Contest. Many of the NHD students whose projects were selected for this showcase by NHD affiliate coordinators addressed topics relevant to their own states’ or local communities’ histories. These exhibits also reflect the 2023 NHD theme, “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

The Bettendorf Middle School exhibit is “The Apgar Score: Advancing the Frontier of Neonatal Medicine.” Students are Hadley Appel, Kailin Stiles-Pena, Addison Woelfel; and teachers are Deb Crocker, Emily Pendleton, and Deb Temperly.

(Clockwise from upper left) Hadley Appel, Kailin Stiles-Pena and Addison Woelfel’s project, The Apgar Score, is one of 48 being showcased at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on June 14, 2023. (Bettendorf Community School District)

“We are thrilled to have our students return to Washington, D.C., to compete in the 2023 NHD National Contest,” shares Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “We appreciate the National Museum of American History for hosting this showcase and sharing the work of these students with such a wide audience on a very important day at the museum.”

About the National Museum of American History

Through incomparable collections, rigorous research and dynamic public outreach, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History seeks to empower people to create a more just and compassionate future by examining, preserving and sharing the complexity of our past. The museum, on Constitution Avenue N.W., between 12th and 14th streets, is open daily between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. The doors of the museum are always open online and the virtual museum continues to expand its offerings, including online exhibitions, PK–12 educational materials and programs. For more information, visit here or call 202-633-1000.